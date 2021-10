Friends and colleagues alike can tell you that the first question I ever asked them was most likely, “Where did you get those knee-high boots from?” or “What’s your zodiac sign?” In truth, my love for discovering new fashion influencers or spotting the biggest trends to come out of fashion week rivals my passion for astrology. I am that annoying friend who hounds you for your birth time after we just met so that I can walk you through how to do your natal chart, and I’m not ashamed in the slightest. For me, astrology is not supposed to tell the future or be as reliable as trend predictions. Instead, it’s a tool for self-reflection. It can reveal everything from how you communicate to how you move through the world, and of course, it influences your approach to style.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO