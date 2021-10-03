iQOO Z5x leak reveals Dimensity 900, 44W fast charging
IQOO is reportedly working on the iQOO Z5x smartphone, which is likely to go official this month. Last week, a product page went live on the Chinese retailer site, JD.com. The listing did not reveal anything on the specs of the device. However, an IMEI database listing of an upcoming Vivo phone with model number V2131A revealed that it may debut in the market with the iQOO Z5x moniker. Now, a Chinese tipster has revealed some information on the chipset and fast charging capabilities of the Z5x.www.gizmochina.com
