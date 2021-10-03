Fans Speculate the Arrival of Adele's Next Album After Several '30' Billboards Pop Up

In a case of mysterious billboards, fans have spotted a couple of new billboards around town with the number 30 place prominently as the focus point. An Adele fan Twitter account, @adeledailynet posted two photos showcasing the new billboards accompanied with the caption, “Something is happening. #30.” Just earlier this week, Billboard revealed that a radio host tweeted a now-deleted message, “New Adele. This week,” leaving fans to believe that new music is on its way. According to another article from Billboard fans appear to be stoking the flame, theorizing that since Adele is now 33, she must have made the record when she was 30 years old, amidst the divorce from her then-husband Simon Konecki.