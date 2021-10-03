Collins Hill grad Kai Brickey leads Gwinnett college runners at Alexander/Asics Invitational
Three former Gwinnett cross country runners finished in the top 15 Saturday in the Men’s 8K College at the Alexander/Asics Invitational. Augusta runner Kai Brickey, a Collins Hill grad, led the way with a runner-up finish in 25 minutes, 15 seconds. Archer grad Myles Collins was eighth in 25:38, and Norcross grad Miguel Schlicht was 13th in 25:47. Collins and Schlicht run for Georgia Tech.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
