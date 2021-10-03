CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Board of Supervisors Meeting

easttown.org
 7 days ago

The October 4th Board of Supervisors meeting will be held in person in the Township meeting room with the option to attend virtually via ZOOM. Below is the ZOOM login information. Time: Oct 4, 2021 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Register in advance for this meeting. Join Zoom...

www.easttown.org

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Fair board to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Now that the dust has settled, the Kansas State Fair Board will meet for the first time since the fair ended and have a light agenda. The board will get the fiscal year 2023 budget presentation and also take action on the schematic design of the House of Capper project. The open-air building recently had the roof removed because of structural issues.
KANSAS STATE
easttown.org

Planning Commission Workshop and Regular Meeting

The PC Meeting will be held in person in the Township meeting room with the option to attend virtually using ZOOM. Below are the ZOOM login instructions. The Workshop meeting begins at 6:30 PM and the Regular meeting begins at 7:00 PM. You may log in at any time. When:...
POLITICS
Mining Journal

Zoning board meeting canceled

MARQUETTE — The city of Marquette Board of Zoning Appeals regular meeting scheduled for Oct. 7 has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4.
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Meeting Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
freedom929.com

NOBLE VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board had its most recent regular meeting this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : noted the Village has received its first installment of pandemic funds from the American Rescue Plan Act : noted the Village has mailed letters to individual property owners for weed/grass ordinance violations : noted that Village employees have two properties on East Poplar Street where the landowners are not complying with the ordinance – the landowners will be charged for the Village mowing their property per the Village Codebook : noted the Village will be flushing water hydrants October 6th and 7th, Wednesday and Thursday of next week : noted the Village’s Personnel Committee has a scheduled meeting for next Wednesday, October 6th, to discuss/consider yearly raises for employees : noted that the Noble Village Hall will be closed on Monday, October 11th, for Columbus Day : and due to Columbus Day on that Monday, the next Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, October 12th.
POLITICS
Finger Lakes Times

Seneca County Board of Supervisors looks at contract for school Covid-19 testing

WATERLOO — Covid-19 testing could be coming to Seneca County’s four school districts soon. The Seneca County Board of Supervisors’ Public Health Committee will consider contracting with Syracuse-based Quadrant Biosciences Inc. for PCR testing in the county’s four school districts for no more than $250,000. If approved at today’s committee meeting, it will go to the full board for a final vote later tonight.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
kiow.com

Wright County Board to Meet

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9 am with a discussion on the current state of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations. the board will hear an update from the Emergency Operations Center who will have the latest statistics on the state of the pandemic in Wright County.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Petersburg Pilot

Meet the Candidates: Hospital Board

When you look at board experience I have sat on three boards and one council. The experience I have had has been with the Petersburg Little League from 2002-2005, Early Childhood Education Board 2005 to 2009, The Viking Swim Club 2013-2016, and the Petersburg Indian Association Council 2017 to present. I have also been an involved community member with my presence during our local assembly and school board.
PUBLIC EDUCATION
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox GOP Chairman condemns indictments of Board of Supervisor candidate and wife

The following press release was issued Wednesday evening by Appomattox County Republican Committee Chairman Christian Raymond regarding Tuesday's grand jury indictments against Courthouse District Board of Supervisor candidate Alvin "AR" Evans, who is running against current board chairman Samuel E. Carter, and Evans' wife Brandy. Alvin Evans was indicted on two counts of felony uttering, and his wife Brandy was indicted on 12 counts of felony perjury, both in relation to paperwork submitted to the Appomattox County Voter Registrar.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
CBS LA

LA County Board Of Supervisors Extend Some Temporary Protections For Renters

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – The LA County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to preserve some eviction protections, keeping the moratorium on commercial evictions and extending protections against tenant harassment and retaliation to give tenants, a defense against unjust evictions. “I want us to be flexible. I want us to always take into account what’s happening with the pandemic,” said LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Thomas Harrison is a renter who switched careers to day-trading to make ends meet after he was unable to find work during the pandemic. It caused him to get behind on his rent payments. “I have a constant...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
klfdradio.com

Litchfield School Board Meeting

The Litchfield School Board has approved of an increase in pay for substitute teachers which will be effective on October first. A pay schedule with increases was also approved for Dragon’s Kid’s Club employees. The Litchfield School Board has certified the proposed 2022 property tax levy which is $69,556.08 or...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy