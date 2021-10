Can you enable young people growing up in challenging and dynamic environments feel inspired, supported, happy and safe?. We’re looking for a Sports Youth Worker & Gym Instructor with excellent sports youth work and communication skills able to deliver a range of exciting activities, including targeted and open gym sessions, to young people that will challenge, stimulate and provide new opportunities, in line with the Youth Zone’s themes around; sports, personal development, crime prevention and health and wellbeing. The purpose of the role is to contribute to the effective delivery of sport provision and MYZ’s Gym and health and wellbeing offer on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening sessions.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO