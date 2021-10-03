CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October has it all for sportsmen

Republic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf only there were six Octobers. With so much opportunity available this month, trying to cram it all into a mere 31 days is an unfair test of any outdoors enthusiast. The fall fishing bite is hot across the Midwest, and big game archery seasons are in full swing. You can’t overlook the incredible wing shooting, but waterfowl hunting is also calling. If you are an all-around sportsman, October is when you travel with a bow, shotgun and fishing rod in your truck at the same time. This is it. The prime time. Make the most of it. Here are a few of my top suggestions.

