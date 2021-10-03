October has it all for sportsmen

Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore?. We have all heard different kinds of folklore in our life. Especially living in the Evansville area. Growing up, I heard a lot from my mom and grandparents. One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. According to a recent sighting of a Wolly Worm in Leslie Morgan's yard, we might have a pretty rough winter ahead.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO