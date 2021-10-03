Week 4 Preview: Brady Vs. Belichick in a Game for, Well, None of the Marbles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the New England Patriots this Sunday but the matchup everyone wants to talk about is Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick. All week long, reporters and NFL fans have been trying to get both men to talk more about what went down when Brady decided to leave the Patriots for the Bucs. People who worked with both of them have shared their opinions as well. The quarterback, who went on to win a Super Bowl with Tampa, has tried to downplay any animosity. The coach, who is attempting to prove he can win without his Hall of Fame QB, has tried to blow right past having the conversation in the first place.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO