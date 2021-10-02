CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong putting brings Nick Hardy a 6-under 66 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

PGA Tour
 8 days ago

In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Hardy makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole. Nick Hardy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hardy finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

www.pgatour.com

