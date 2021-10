A local Madison church has its first openly gay pastor. In the year 2021, you may ask, 'what's the big deal?' Pastor Tim Schaefer at First Baptist Church of Madison hopes just being himself and being a man of the cloth will speak to others who don't feel like they belong in faith communities. We're talking with him about his journey of faith and how he hopes his role as the first will help whoever is next.

