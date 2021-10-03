Judge likely to nix agreement terms

My husband and I have reached an agreement in mediation that I think is really good for our kids. I was telling my friend about the agreement we came to and she thinks the judge won’t approve it. So, here goes — my husband moved into a one-bedroom condo in Boston, which is not at all appropriate for our children ages 2 and 4 to spend time with him. He is going to come to our house in Dover two nights each week to play with them after work and he is going to move back in every other weekend. We have a guest suite where he will stay. We also agreed that when he decides to move out of Boston, he can have weekends at his house if his new place is acceptable and he can have overnights during the week if he moves to Dover.