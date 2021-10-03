CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents still have relationship with ex

By Jann Blackstone
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy would my ex-wife continue to have a relationship with my parents after four years of being divorced? I understand we have kids, but it’s beginning to be troublesome now that I’m in a serious relationship and thinking about getting married again. What’s good ex-etiquette?. It sounds like intellectually you...

Rick Miller
5d ago

People that act like adults would see the exes parents because that’s their children’s grandparents grow up all of you

The 5 Types Of Betrayal That Are Just As Destructive As Cheating

Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
Ask Amy: Husband's surprise offspring upends marriage

My good friend just found out that her husband has a grown child he's never known about. This person was born many years before my friend and her husband even knew each other. He was not in a relationship with the mother of this child. My friend is shattered. She...
I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
My Cousin’s Insane Wedding Plan Is Splitting Everyone Apart

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I recently torpedoed my close family when the topic of my cousin’s wedding came up. My cousin is getting married in a foreign country at a five-star, all-inclusive resort. Guests are required to stay a minimum of three nights. My family wouldn’t normally choose a very expensive all-inclusive hotel as our vacation of choice, so we asked if we could either stay at an Airbnb off-site, or simply fly in for the wedding itself, but not stay for three nights. We were told no. The couple wants the family there for the full three days.
On not regretting cheating on my husband

Sometimes the only way we can leave is the coward’s way. The proper way to leave any relationship is through having a conversation with the other person. You tell them it’s not working for you. You’re clear and concise. You’re even kind. You and they settle whatever needs to be settled. You part ways, officially break-up, respectful of the good times you shared together and what you learned.
My Child’s Playtime With His Aunt Has Taken a Creepy Turn

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My almost 5-year-old FaceTimes with their retired aunt every day. They have a very close relationship, but don’t live close enough for frequent visits. Their aunt LOVES these daily calls. They play imaginary games and listen to music and generally my child leads the conversation and directs the play. My concern is the things my child says: I know they are just testing boundaries, seeing what will happen. But they say things like: “I hate you” (very jovially! It’s basically a game), they tell their aunt to be quiet or that she can’t say anything. During whatever pretend game is being played, my child will declare that their aunt has died, or that they have died, and insist that the game stay that route. My child also makes up stories, tells lies about their day, and generally just says really crazy stuff. Their aunt seems completely unfazed by this type of play. She gives a little pushback about the dying aspects, but completely plays along and is even outwardly submissive and apologetic when my child is being super bossy or mean—playing along to the n-th degree, if you will.
Dear Fiona: Why has my twin sister has sided with my abusive ex over me?

The problem…“My twin and I were once close, but as we grew older, it became apparent our relationship was strained. I married her husband’s college roommate, something she and her husband encouraged, and it seemed like a match made in heaven – until the abuse started.“I endured emotional, physical and mental abuse at the hands of my ex-husband. I found videos that he secretly took of our family and friends naked in our bathrooms – my twin was one of his victims. The divorce was extremely nasty, stressful, and taxing for me – but my twin told me that my...
This 3-Word Phrase Can Defuse Just About Any Fight in My Marriage

The other evening, my spouse and I were squabbling about something minute. I think it was something to do with our efforts to get out the door on time now that my son is in school. (My husband loves an extra-long breakfast and shower, which has been causing delays.) I made my case, expressed my goal of efficiency and—if I’m being honest—probably gave a few too many examples of where I felt we (ahem, he) could improve.
Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
The One Word You Should Never Use When Arguing with Your Spouse

Did you know that conflict in a marriage can actually be healthy? Experts say that disagreements in a relationship can provide opportunities for making a change, getting creative with problem solving and helping partners grow (if both parties are willing, of course). But here’s the kicker: How you argue with your spouse matters...a lot. Specifically, there’s one phrase you really shouldn’t resort to when you’re yelling at your S.O. about putting the damn dishes away because once it’s out there… well, you can’t take it back.
3 Signs That You're in an Unhealthy Relationship

In most unhealthy relationships, there is a giver and a taker, as opposed relationships in which partners are equal. Unhealthy relationships are often built on codependency, insecurity, immaturity, and irresponsibility. A relationship becomes potentially dangerous when it morphs into isolation, bullying, and abuse. I’ve written several posts about toxic relationships,...
Changes in your relationship may be a sign of infidelity

Here are some things to look for before you have a difficult conversation. Infidelity is one of the worst things that can happen in any relationship. It can be the death knell to not only the relationship but to your self-esteem as well. So what do you do when you have a niggling doubt that your partner is being faithful?
Ask Amy: Relationship is in receivership

I dated my boyfriend for 18 months before deciding to move in with him. I'm in my 60s and he is in his early 70s. When I moved in, he gave me his credit card. He said that I was to write down what I spent, and then we would each pay half of the total.
Ask Amy: Not-yet-divorced dad wants to put a ring on it

My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago. My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive and an alcoholic. Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution. I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to any sort...
