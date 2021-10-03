MIKE GINGERICH: How to create a better online brand awareness campaign
Branding is important if you want your B2B or B2C company to stand out. However, most customers view brand image as a deciding factor when making purchase decisions. As such, standing out may prove difficult, especially in the current marketing realm, where customers are exposed to more than 4000 indirect and direct ads every day. As such, creating a strong brand awareness campaign is crucial for both startups and established businesses.www.pharostribune.com
Comments / 0