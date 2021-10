DUDLEY — Algonquin’s defense was great all night. And with the game on the line the defense saved its best for last. Clinging to a seven-point lead with a 1:48 to play, Algonquin had to stop Shepherd Hill one last time if it wanted to leave Carmignani Memorial Field with the win. On a fourth-and-1 at the Rams 29, Algonquin did just that, stuffing a run play up the middle to secure the 21-14 victory.

DUDLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO