Louisiana-Lafayette jumps out early, beats S. Alabama 20-18
Chris Smith and quarterback Levi Lewis each had a first-quarter touchdown run and Louisiana-Lafayette held on to beat South Alabama 20-18 on Saturday night. Smith scored on a 10-yard run on the third play from scrimmage and Lewis brook loose for a 22-yard TD run about three minutes later for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Emani Bailey's 15-yard TD run stretched the Ragin Cajuns' lead to 20-0 early in the second quarter.www.kansascity.com
