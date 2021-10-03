CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

HEALTH: Shedding after vaccine? No. Asyptomatic and contagious? Yes

By Alice Queen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you wrote that there is no risk to family from shedding after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. You failed to mention that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the grandparents could catch COVID and spread it even after being fully vaccinated. Also, according to the CDC, they might be contagious and have a viral load, even before they start showing any symptoms. Isn’t the only way to ensure they are not contagious to be tested?

Comments / 49

tuncas
7d ago

If you are vaccinated, you can still contract and spread the virus, so why is there a push whatsoever to make everyone get it? More disturbing, why would someone who is vaccinated, worry about being around those who aren’t? Everyone, regardless of vaccination status is a potential spreader.

43
Jonathan Tuttle III
6d ago

You libtards are seriously mental in the head. Go back to the beginning of this PLANdemic and compare that to where we find ourselves today. You’d have to be a mental case to believe all of this bullcrap. Oh, but 700,000 Americans are dead from this plague, correct ? No flu deaths ? Cancer ? Heart Disease ? Accidents ? Diabetes ? Did YOU know 90,000 Americans died from overdoses last year ? Suicides are over 55,000 ? 687,000 from cancer ? 598,000 from heart disease ? Each day, 8,000 Americans DIE. Now add in the 3,000 DAILY abortions. Excuse me, WHERE is THAT in the news ?

32
whit
7d ago

Dear doctor roach….if you can still get and spread a virus but it mitigates the symptoms (allegedly), then it is not a vaccine. It is a treatment. There are many treatments for COVID out there currently and I prefer the ones that have been on the market for decades. That’s just common sense.

18
