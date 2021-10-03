CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

'SNL' returns with a new Joe Biden, looking to unite Democrats

By Frank Pallotta
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York (CNN Business) — "Saturday Night Live" is back, and with it came a new President Joe Biden. The NBC variety show returned for its season premiere Saturday and opened its 47th season with new cast member James Austin Johnson taking on the role of Biden. "What's cookin', what's...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

'SNL' cold open: Facebook unites Republicans and Democrats -- in befuddlement

"Saturday Night Live" in this weekend’s cold open found one thing that could unite both Democratic and Republican senators – they’re all too old to understand Facebook. In the show's opening sketch, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Mikey Day), chair of the subcommittee that heard testimony last week from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, thanked her for appearing before Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thenevadaindependent.com

Is Joe Biden the duly elected President of the United States of America?

David Colborne was active in the Libertarian Party for two decades. During that time, he blogged intermittently on his personal blog, ran for office twice as a Libertarian candidate, and served on the executive committee for his state and county Libertarian Party chapters. He is now an IT manager, a registered non-partisan voter, and the father of two sons. You can follow him on Twitter @DavidColborne or email him at david@colbornemmx.com.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
suindependent.com

SNL Stumbles Over Biden

Whatever problems the real Joe Biden faces with polls and policies, they pale in comparison to what fake Joe Biden characters are suffering on “Saturday Night Live.”. When the NBC series returned for its 47th season, a new cast member named James Austin Johnson took a crack at portraying Biden. His performance, to be diplomatic, was not very good. A hairpiece and a raspy voice does not a persuasive parody make.
TV & VIDEOS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Alex Moffat
newsmemory.com

New Joe Biden on ‘SNL’ was born and raised in Nashville

Michael Johnson says if he and his wife, Sarah, happen to watch any of “Saturday Night Live,” it’s typically while the Nashville couple is getting ready for bed. But Saturday, the Johnsons “were pretty wired” as they tuned in to the season premiere. This summer, their youngest of three sons – comedian James Austin Johnson – was hired to join the cast as a featured player.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS News

Democratic party in-fighting threatens President Joe Biden's legislative agenda

President Joe Biden's ambitious domestic legislative agenda, including infrastructure and social programs spending, hangs in the balance as moderate and progressive Democrats negotiate terms. Meanwhile, the nation's debt crisis looms as Congress must act to increase the debt limit or risk defaulting. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Political Sense

Democrats fear Senate loss in 2022 With Joe Biden's Approval Rating

Who would have expected that this would happen? Joe Biden's approval rate is 45%. That's terrifyingly low. Democratic voters voted for Biden thinking that he would revive the country, the contrary is true, Joe Biden made a mess and people don't accept it. FiveThirtyEight found out that Joe Biden's approval rate is equal to Bill Clinton's rate at this time in his presidency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Snl#Cnn Business#Nbc#Ocasio Cortez
Popculture

'SNL' Fans React as New Joe Biden Debuts During Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned last night and its cold open greeted fans with an unexpected move. Not only was a new actor impersonating President Joe Biden, but it was a newcomer. James Austin Johnson, a comedian who went viral in 2020 for his impressions of Donald Trump, was front and center as he kicked off his first SNL solo. Soon other cast members joined him, but all the talk was about this newcomer.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC Chicago

‘SNL' Kicks Off New Season With New Cast Member as Joe Biden

"Saturday Night Live" opened its 47th season by setting its sights on a man likely to be a primary target for the next few years: President Joe Biden. Biden, who has been struggling with first-year approval ratings following a botched exit from Afghanistan, a summer wave of Covid-19, and a do-good legislative agenda that has so far done nothing, was roasted through an impression by new cast member James Austin Johnson.
TV & VIDEOS
districtchronicles.com

In the Season 47 Cold Open, ‘SNL’ introduces a new Joe Biden.

This weekend, Saturday Night Live debuted its 47th season with a cold open mocking more Washington chaos. In a sketch mocking the Democrats’ efforts to pass Biden’s agenda, new cast member James Austin Johnson was introduced as the new President, Joe Biden. The sketch began with a Biden monologue, with...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

CNN

672K+
Followers
104K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy