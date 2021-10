Moncada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Reds. Moncada took full advantage of facing an inexperienced big-league pitcher who was making his debut Tuesday. The 26-year-old led off the second with a solo blast to right center and later scored again in the sixth after drawing a walk earlier in the inning. Moncada has just two home runs this month and 13 for the year, as he upped his slash line to .264/.377/.405 with 44 extra-base hits, 58 RBI, 70 runs scored, three steals and 83:152 BB:K over 599 plate appearances.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO