CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmira, NY

Junior Enforcers win their first game in a new home

By Nick Ketter
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qh1WZ_0cFWDSmJ00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Junior Enforcers had a phenomenal first season and now they have a new one in a new arena.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers picked up a huge 7-2 win over the Buffalo Stampede on Saturday, to improve to 2-0 on the season. Elmira defeated Buffalo the previous night 5-2, but Saturday’s contest was far more special for the Junior Enforcers. The game took place in the historic Murray Athletic Center, which is home to Elmira College hockey and now Junior Enforcer hockey as well.

As they get comfortable in their new home, the Junior Enforcers will look to better a 2020 season that saw them make a deep run in the USPHL Playoff Tournament. The 2020 season was played in the now vacant First Arena, but not before the team played 34 consecutive road games due to the COVID pandemic.

The Junior Enforcers are coached by former Elmira Enforcers captain Glen Patterson. Elmira will play again Thursday, October 7th on the road against the Jersey Whalers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Sayre edges Troy on homecoming to move to 5-2

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre football team picked up a big win on homecoming on Saturday. The Redskins edged Troy 22-21 in an exciting and close contest at Lockhart Street Bowl. A 15-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Horton to Josh Arnold and a two-point conversion put Sayre in front 8-7 in the second quarter. […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Edison 8-man football falls at home to Moravia

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Thomas A. Edison 8-man football team was dealt a loss at home on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans lost to Moravia 42-20. Luke Landis ran 25 yards on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Blue Devils and Moravia added a two-point conversion to take […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

Mike D’Aloisio to be honored at Horseheads football game Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching legend will be recognized Friday night in Horseheads. Mike D’Aloisio, Elmira’s all-time winningest coach, will be the guest of honor before Friday night’s Horseheads vs. Johnson City game at the new Horseheads High School multipurpose stadium. Coach D’Aloisio will be a part of the ceremonial coin toss prior […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Commentary – Horseheads & the new multipurpose stadium

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary. We take a special look at the brand new Horseheads High School multipurpose stadium. After a successful opening last month, fans continue to pack the venue for football games and many other events alike. From the first very first snap in the first night game ever, the real emotion and energy could not be ignored.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher out for season opener at Michigan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time to hit the ice again for one of the top athletes from Elmira. Johnny Beecher, a first-round NHL Draft selection by the Boston Bruins in 2019, will look to compete in his junior season at forward for the University of Michigan. Last year, Beecher’s season came to an […]
NHL
WETM 18 News

Wellsboro/Towanda football game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Friday’s homecoming football game between Towanda and Wellsboro has been canceled at the request of Towanda due to COVID-19 concerns. On Thursday, the Towanda Area School District reported three cases of COVID-19 at their Jr/Sr high school. Wellsboro will hold their homecoming parade beginning at 5:00 pm and the homecoming dance […]
WELLSBORO, PA
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – 2004 Mansfield University football

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off the archives of the WETM video shelves. On this next edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we travel back in time to 2004 and take a look at Mansfield University football. The Mounties were coming off a banner year in 2003, a season which saw the program […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmira Enforcers#First Arena#Enforcer#Weather#College Hockey#The Buffalo Stampede#The Junior Enforcers#Elmira College#Covid#The Jersey Whalers#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
WETM 18 News

Waverly & Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer play to scoreless tie

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly and Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer met for the second time this season on Monday and the game ended with the same result as their first contest. The Wolverines and Crusaders played to a 0-0 scoreless tie for the second time this season. Both teams entered the contest unbeaten in […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert reflects on Tom Brady’s return win in New England

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert has reached the NFL mountain top. After winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season as the head offensive line coach, Gilbert and the team is simply back to earn another. Last Sunday, in the second most-watched NBC Sunday Night Football game ever, Gilbert’s […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

311
Followers
204
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy