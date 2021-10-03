Six Nebraska basketball recruits attend Huskers' game against Northwestern
Nebraska basketball’s recruiting brigade stepped onto the Memorial Stadium sidelines about 45 minutes before kickoff. Omaha Biliew (No. 5 player in 2023 class), Simeon Wilcher (No. 11 player in 2023), Trey Green (No. 1 point guard in 2023), Jamarques Lawrence (No. 59 shooting guard in 2022) Chase Clemmons (2023 point guard with 13 Division I offers) and Denim Dawson (2022 forward with 16 D-I offers) all attended Saturday’s game against Northwestern, and the prospective Huskers enjoyed a boisterous pregame scene.omaha.com
Comments / 0