Chatelain: Nebraska restores a little magic to Memorial Stadium with win over Northwestern

LINCOLN — Voices were already hoarse from the 83-yard option dash and the 84-yard punt and 49 points in three quarters. Then, just after 9 p.m., the lights went out. While viewers at home endured another round of TV commercials, fans inside Memorial Stadium experienced a new stimulant: “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC, set to flashing lights, torches in the end zones and a glowing red light on the big screens boasting a simple message: