Becoming who we are and who we will be

We are about three weeks into Little Bean’s first grade when it occurs to me that I am no longer aware of the person she’s becoming. This revelation comes during a morning drop-off, that chaotic elementary school time when the kids, teachers and parents all come together outside the class for the beginning of the school day. As we gather in the lot, she begins collecting her little friends around her. They call each other by kid nick-names, comment on their backpacks, or headbands, or facemasks.