A parking lot sale in Lima is spreading awareness and raising money for a local non-profit organization. Changing Seasons held a sale on Friday in their parking lot, inviting the community out to shop for various items, and even allowed people to set up their own vendor booths. The organization is a place where people in the community can come for a hot meal every day and socialize with others. The parking lot sale was to raise money to restock their food pantry, but also get the word out about what they do.

9 DAYS AGO