Religion

Catherine Flynn

Argus Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine Flynn healed her heart — though other hearts were breaking — when she went home to be with the Lord, and her husband (Bill), at 7:27 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Just before her husband Bill passed, they were able to video chat from his hospital room to her in their home. When she asked him how he was feeling, he said he was “ready to check out!” Kay said, “Not without me!” He said he would swing by to pick her up, and he did. After Bill passed on Saturday, Aug. 21, whenever her children and grandchildren asked her how she was doing, she would say she was “ready to check out.” And she did.

