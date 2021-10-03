Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Buccaneers-Patriots single-game tournaments
In what may go down as the most anticipated -- or overhyped -- regular-season football game of all-time, Tom Brady makes his return to New England on Sunday Night Football to lead the Buccaneers against the Patriots. We’re not reinventing the wheel with our NFL DFS picks. Our FanDuel single-game lineup is built around Brady and the Bucs' passing attack. Even if the Patriots are able to keep things competitive -- they opened as six-point underdogs -- Tampa has too much offense to be held down for too long.www.sportingnews.com
