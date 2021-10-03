Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Buccaneers-Patriots single-game tournaments

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season contains some of the best matchups so far. That includes some intriguing Sunday afternoon games that will be broadcast on CBS and Fox. This week, it will be Fox that gets to show a majority of the games. They will broadcast two games regionally and six of the total games on the slate. CBS will show just one game regionally in the early and late afternoon slates. They are not showing the NFL's London game between the Jets and Falcons this week; that will be broadcast on NFL Network.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO