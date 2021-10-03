Hanover Green: An area and a cemetery steeped in colonial history
Across the river from the Forty Fort Cemetery and Meeting House stands another tribute to the valley’s colonial history. The land is Hanover Green, and on it sits the Hanover Green Cemetery and Meeting House. Forty Fort is the resting place for many of the valley’s founders, but in Hanover Green rests a member of George Washington’s personal military family and the person who is the last known victim of a scalping in the valley, among others.www.citizensvoice.com
