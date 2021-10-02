CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Man attacks, kills 2 coworkers; 3rd victim critical

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say an electrician who got in an angry dispute with a supervisor attacked his coworkers at the Florida home they shared, killing two and critically injuring a third victim who is not expected to survive. Sheriff Grady Judd says Shaun Runyon and his colleagues were living in Florida’s Polk County while they temporarily worked at a supermarket for a Pennsylvania electric company. The 39-year-old had a heated dispute with his supervisor Friday, punching the man before he fled. Authorities say he returned to the home where they had all been living Saturday and beat one man to death while he slept. Another was found dead on the porch and a third is hospitalized.

