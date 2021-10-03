CR Police release update on Ramada shooting
Cedar Rapids Police have released an update on a Friday night hotel shooting that injured multiple people. According to a CRPD news release, an advertised birthday party including DJ’s for entertainment was taking place in one of the conference rooms at the Ramada on 33rd Avenue SW, with several dozen in attendance. A disturbance broke out among some of the attendees just before 10:30pm, which resulted in multiple gunshots fired.www.1630kcjj.com
Comments / 1