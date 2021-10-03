CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CR Police release update on Ramada shooting

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedar Rapids Police have released an update on a Friday night hotel shooting that injured multiple people. According to a CRPD news release, an advertised birthday party including DJ’s for entertainment was taking place in one of the conference rooms at the Ramada on 33rd Avenue SW, with several dozen in attendance. A disturbance broke out among some of the attendees just before 10:30pm, which resulted in multiple gunshots fired.

BACKROADHUSTLER
5d ago

I'm not sure what's worse here..... taking a gun to a birthday party, or the fact that this shooter is a pansie and has to hide behind a gun to fight battles that they can't fight on there own power 🤔 either way ya look at it this shooter is very weak.

