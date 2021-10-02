CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands in Brazil protest Bolsonaro, seek his impeachment

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators have marched in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic. The protests, smaller than those in support of Bolsonaro last Sept. 7, were promoted by leftist parties and some union movements linked to the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Worker´s Party. Da Silva is widely expected to run against Bolsonaro in Brazil’s Oct. 2, 2022 election. Saturday’s protest targeted the president for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

keyt.com

