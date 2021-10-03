5th Shooting In Trenton Just Before Midnight On Stuyvesant Avenue
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Just before midnight October 2, gunshots rang out for a 5th time yesterday this time in the 400 Block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Trenton Police, Trenton Fire Department, TEMS and Capital Health Paramedics responded to the scene. The victim was rushed to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center and a trauma alert was called. Trenton Police have a crime scene set up in the area. No further information is available at this time. This would make the 5th shooting in Trenton yesterday.midjersey.news
