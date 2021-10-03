The MU community and local businesses prepare for Mizzou’s homecoming week

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ)

Local businesses in Columbia and the University are preparing for a busy homecoming week.

This is Mizzou's 110th homecoming celebration and this year's theme is "A Reason to Roar."

Michelle Dillard is the owner of Tiger Sprit in Downtown Columbia. She tells me that she is ready for what the foot traffic this week will bring despite her businesses short comings.



"We're trying to order and bulk up on inventory. It's a little hard with COVID and supply issues, but we're doing the best we can," Dillard said.



Last year, the pandemic caused a world shutdown and no one had the chance to show their school sprit in the way they wanted. Now that more people are getting vaccinated, the world can experience a little bit more freedom.



Eliana Eubanks is a sophomore at Mizzou. She says this year she is going to enjoy the experience.



"I'm really excited. I'm going to go to the parade. I think I'm going to tailgate. I just cant wait. I didn't get a real homecoming last year, so it should be fun," Eubanks said.

Mizzou has many events planned for the days before game day on Saturday. Here is the list of events:

Oct. 3 @ 5 p.m. – Homecoming Banner Competition: Carnahan Quad

Oct. 4 - Oct. @ 6 p.m. – Homecoming Talent Competition: Jesse Auditorium

Oct. 7 - Decorate the District - Individuals can visit The District to see the finished decorations : Downtown Columbia

Oct. 8 @10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Homecoming Headquarters: Reynolds Alumni Center - Circle Drive

Friday Oct. 8 @ 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Campus Decorations: Greek Town, west side of campus between Rollins Street and Kentucky Boulevard.

Oct. 8 @ 8:30 p.m. – Homecoming Spirit Rally: Traditions Plaza

Oct. 9 @ 9 a.m. – Homecoming Parade: MU Campus and Downtown Columbia

Oct. 9, 3 p.m. – Homecoming football game: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Nicole Overbay is also a student at MU and she's exited for the banner competition on Sunday. Overbay said she's been working hard to win and plans to help out the rest of the week as well.

"I'm really prepared for it. I'm a part of two frats so I've been doing a lot of banner paintings. I'm about to work at the concession stand all of homecoming, so there's been a lot of prep for me," said Overbay.

Event goers will also have to wear masks in the required areas. Individuals will also not have to show proof of vaccination.

MU will have at-home events for those who can't make out the house. You can check those events out here .

The post The MU community and local businesses prepare for Mizzou’s homecoming week appeared first on ABC17NEWS .