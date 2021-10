We dare not spoil the insanity of James Wan's Malignant for you, but if you were waiting on a sign to give it a spin we've found a big one for you. Master of Horror Stephen King has sounded off on the latest film from the director of Insidious, Saw, The Conjuring, and Dead Silence, writing: "I watched MALIGNANT on HBO and thought it was brilliant." King is not one to mince words about horror movies he loves and horror movies he hates, earlier this year the prolific writer went viral after revealing his least favorite of all time.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO