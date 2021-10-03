Halloween Fun returns to Landmark Center
Have some in-person spooky fun, without the fright, at the kid friendly Great Pumpkin Halloween Festival Oct. 24, 1-3pm. Free event is meant for costume-clad attendees of all ages and features a kids DJ, crafts, treats, and a costume parade. On Oct. 28, 6-9pm adults and older kids can enjoy a gangster ghost tour. Groups are guided through the halls of Landmark Center, stopping to hear from ghosts, such as Police Chief “Big Tom” Brown, Alvin “Creepy” Karpis, and Ma Barker. Tickets are $10, and space is limited. Reservations are required and buy online or call 651-292-3063.communityreporter.org
