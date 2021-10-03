CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Halloween Fun returns to Landmark Center

By ituan
communityreporter.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave some in-person spooky fun, without the fright, at the kid friendly Great Pumpkin Halloween Festival Oct. 24, 1-3pm. Free event is meant for costume-clad attendees of all ages and features a kids DJ, crafts, treats, and a costume parade. On Oct. 28, 6-9pm adults and older kids can enjoy a gangster ghost tour. Groups are guided through the halls of Landmark Center, stopping to hear from ghosts, such as Police Chief “Big Tom” Brown, Alvin “Creepy” Karpis, and Ma Barker. Tickets are $10, and space is limited. Reservations are required and buy online or call 651-292-3063.

communityreporter.org

Comments / 0

Related
Davis Enterprise

Yolo CASA: Halloween isn’t fun for everyone

As the weather cools off and Halloween decorations go up on doorsteps and in stores, I’d like to draw your attention to something we don’t really think about often: Halloween can be very triggering for children who have experienced trauma. What’s more, reactions to trauma can be tough to spot.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
The Lima News

Fear, fun factor into Halloween Haunts

LAFAYETTE — We all love a good scare and as we approach Halloween there are a few places in the area that can provide that jolt of adrenaline. One of them is the Haunted Town Hall at 101 N. High St. in Lafayette. It’s owned by Ned Baughman of Westminster...
LAFAYETTE, OH
WZDX

Halloween Fun in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Owens Volunteer Fire Department and Fun in the Sun Inflatables is hosting a trunk or treat event Saturday, October 30th at 6 PM until 8 PM. The event will be held at the Limestone Rodeo Arena. If you would like to join the fun and help hand out candy, please contact Owens Volunteer Fire Department. Any and all donations will be appreciated!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSYX ABC6

Fun halloween events around Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for some haunting places for you and your family to enjoy, we 're on your side from family friendly pumpkin patches to frightful haunted houses. Ohio. Find It Here director Matt Maclaren discusses spooky fun events with with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma Barker
yoursun.com

Halloween frights and fun in Florida

From themed Halloween parties to creepy experiences across town, it’s no wonder Orlando is the Halloween Vacation Capital. With brand new theme park events and Halloween happenings at attractions, restaurants and hotels throughout the destination, there’s something for every scare level — from fun to frightening. Orlando beckons with world-class...
FLORIDA STATE
newspressnow.com

Costume Contest Provides Early Halloween Fun

As Pumpkin Fest continues to celebrate 25 strong years within the St. Joseph community, attendees and participants had the chance to take home some prizes Saturday morning, as the festival held its annual costume contest and parade. While the pumpkin fest fairgrounds were filled with costumes of all walks of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
visitfayettevillewv.com

Halloween Fun Fayetteville 2021

The Fayette County Park is hosting October in the park where they will have lots of food vendors, art/craft vendors, a pumpkin patch, wood carving, face painting, hay rides, trick or treat followed by a haunted house. Oak Hill Pumpkin Carving Contest. Thursday, October 28. Lewis House Main Street Oak...
THEATER & DANCE
Record-Journal

Ideas for a safe, fun Halloween with kids

With Halloween just a few weeks away, some families and neighborhoods are beginning to discuss plans for safe trick-or-treating. Halloween costumes are being purchased and homes will stock up on prepackaged candy. This year will be a little different than years past as we remain cognizant of the lingering Coronavirus....
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Dj#Police#Big Tom#Landmark Center#Groups
crgov.com

Family friendly Halloween fun at Spooktacular Oct. 23

Celebrate all things not-so-spooking at the Town’s annual Spooktacular. Young goblins, princesses, superheroes and more are invited to join the celebration Saturday, Oct. 23, at Philip S. Miller Park. Enjoy children’s activities at this free event including bounce houses, carnival-style games, and of course, candy galore. Take those family friendly...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Mountain Democrat

Local museums offer fun, festive Halloween activities

This fall, and with safety measures in place, many members of Sacramento area museums offer fun Halloween and harvest-related events and activities. All aboard for some Halloween fun at the Old Sacramento waterfront. Guests of all ages will enjoy diesel-powered Spookomotive train rides aboard a whimsically decorated train crawling with spiders, cobwebs and cornstalks while staffed with an entertaining “skeleton crew.” Plus, train ride guests are encouraged to dress in costume during themed weekends: Superheroes & Villains (Oct. 9-10), Pirates & Princesses (Oct. 16-17), Witches & Wizards (Oct. 23-24) and Superheroes & Villains (Oct. 30-31). For more information visit californiarailroad.museum/events/spookomotive-train-ride.
SACRAMENTO, CA
cortlandstandard.net

Scaring up some Halloween fun

The goblins, superheroes and TV show characters will be abound again this Halloween season in Cortland County, though how and where will depend on the location. In Cortland, the traditional Halloween parade, where people wear costumes and make their way down Main Street, will shift to a virtual format this year, said Amanda Funk, the past exalted ruler of Cortland Elks Lodge 748.
CORTLAND, NY
Blue Springs Examiner

Autumn and Halloween-themed events bring fun for families

October brings a host of opportunities for families and others – some spooky and some not so spooky. There are pumpkins and candy, and maybe a ghost or two. • Paranormal Investigation at Fort Osage: 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 107 Osage St., Sibley. You can go with paranormal investigators who will search the old fort looking for former residents. Cost: $20 for those 13 and older.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KCCI.com

Enjoy Halloween Fun on MeTV Des Moines 8.2

Watch your favorite Halloween-themed episodes on MeTV Des Moines (all times Central) While out trick-or-treating, Chip and his friend think they saw a ghost with a candle walk into a vacant home. Toon In with Me 6:00am. Spooky animated fun!. Leave It to Beaver “Haunted House” 7am. Beaver and Larry...
DES MOINES, IA
Kenosha News.com

Kenosha museums and libraries hosting spooky Halloween fun

Kenosha's public museums and libraries celebrate the Halloween season with special events for families, children, teens and adults:. Dinos in the Dark: Visitors are welcome to take a flashlight tour of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Bring a flashlight and walk among the dinosaur skeletons, which “will come alive in the shadows as you discover their unique features.” At the museum, 5608 10th Ave. $5 admission ($2 for Friends of the Museum). Note: Registration is required in advance. Call 262-653-4450. Tours are 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29. Each evening includes four half-hour sessions. You must register for a specific time slot.
KENOSHA, WI
WISH-TV

ZooBoo back with Halloween fun at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween fun is again in full swing at the Indianapolis Zoo. The ZooBoo celebration has some new attractions along with the spooky classic activities. New this year, some visuals give fans a bunch of chances for photo opportunities throughout the zoo. News 8 got to check out some of the fun and even ran into a superhero in Pumpkin Town.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KSNT News

Your ticket to 2021 Halloween fun is right here!

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Finding the perfect spot to trick-or-treat, or finding Halloween fun is important this year. KSNT has compiled a list of Halloween-themed events happing in Shawnee and neighboring counties. Thursday, Oct. 7. Halloween Themed Bingo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Spookeasy at Norseman Brewing...
TOPEKA, KS
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Spooky Fun to be Found in Myrtle Beach this Halloween

Those of us who call the Myrtle Beach area home love October - and we like to say that you can get "Summore Summer" at The Beach. Get it "some more"? The weather is sunny and still oh-so-warm, and there is something to do practically every day of the month. Listing every single October festival and event in a blog post would require some hefty reading from our visitors, so we’ve compiled a good list rounding out some of the many events celebrating Halloween in Myrtle Beach instead. Or head to our events calendar, where you’ll find a good many more to choose from!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
98.3 The KEY

Fun and Exciting things to do at Home this Halloween

Halloween is a holiday celebrated for 100's of years and has seen plenty of changes throughout the years. When it found its popularity in the U.S during the early 1900s where kids would dress up to blend in with ghosts and ghouls. In reality, it was a disguise while children ran around pulling pranks.
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy