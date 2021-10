CALEDONIA, Mich. - The Davenport men's soccer team faced an uphill battle most of the day on Sunday against a formidable opponent. The Panthers headed into the match with a 5-0 GLIAC record and were looking to put some distance between them and Saginaw Valley State. The Cardinals entered at 3-2 in the league but got themselves back into the thick of things with a 2-1 double overtime win over the Panthers.

6 DAYS AGO