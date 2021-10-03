CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hong Kong finance chief says city's exposure to Evergrande 'very minimal' - SCMP

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyfj0_0cFW7G2G00

(Reuters) - Hong Kong’s exposure to debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group is “very minimal” at 0.05%, or HK$14 billion ($1.79 billion), of banking assets, South China Morning Post reported on Sunday, citing the city’s finance minister.

“It is very minimal and won’t cause us any systemic risks,” Financial Secretary Paul Chan told the newspaper, adding he had arrived at the conclusion after a recent audit of the local banking sector’s exposure to the company.

Chan also said Hong Kong’s stock market was inevitably subject to some volatility amid a recent mainland crackdown on some industries, but that he believed any setback would be temporary.

With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its cash crunch could spread through China’s financial system and reverberate globally, a worry that has eased with the Chinese central bank’s vow this week to protect homebuyers’ interests.

Evergrande has missed two bond interest payments in the past two weeks, bondholders have said, and its offshore debt, amounting to about $20 billion, trades at distressed levels.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday to discuss Chinese commercial practices that Washington deems unfair. This was the second consultation between the chief trade negotiators from the world's two biggest economies after relations were damaged under former US president Donald Trump. The two last spoke in May. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the United States and China but also the global economy," the USTR said in a statement. China's state-run Xinhua news agency said the two sides "conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ex-chancellor Lamont issues inflation warning and calls for interest rates hike

A Conservative former chancellor has added his voice to those warning about the risks surrounding inflation as he called for an increase in interest rates to tackle the issue.Lord Lamont also said on Saturday that the Government’s policy of calling for wages to go up could further drive inflation if the boost is not accompanied by increased productivity.Amid soaring energy prices and shortages of workers and materials, pressures from rising prices are increasing as the pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slows.The danger is that inflation becomes embedded, it results in wage claims, public sector wage claims, and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Evergrande#China Evergrande Group#Chinese
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
The Independent

IMF chief facing data-rigging allegations defends actions

The head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that a report alleging she had a role in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there was not an accurate representation of events. The statement came a day after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva appeared before the agency's executive board, which is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations.The bank's "Doing Business” report ranked countries after evaluating its tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory systems and other business conditions. High rankings...
WORLD
AFP

IMF's Georgieva wants 'expeditious resolution' of data probe

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said she was hopeful of an "expeditious resolution" to an investigation that found she manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank. The statement came a day after Georgieva spoke to the IMF Executive Board, which is reviewing last month's investigation by law firm WilmerHale that found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report. "I am pleased that I finally had the opportunity to explain to the IMF Board my role in the Doing Business report and how I respected the integrity of the report," Georgieva said in a statement released through a communications firm rather than the IMF. "I look forward to an expeditious resolution of the matter in a way that preserves the core strengths of the IMF and the World Bank as strong multilateral institutions that fulfill their important missions during these times of unprecedented crisis."
WORLD
Union Leader

Top global chipmakers resist Biden bid for supply-chain data

A Biden administration effort to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The U.S. Commerce Department late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
China
investing.com

China Evergrande and Evergrande Property’s Hong Kong Shares Suspended

Investing.com – Shares of China Evergrande Group's (HK:3333) in Hong Kong were suspended on Monday after some bondholders said the developer missed a second key bond interest payment in the past week. Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group (HK:6666), a China Evergrande unit, were also suspended on the same day,...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures retreat as Evergrande trading suspended in Hong Kong

Monday morning in Asia, market chatters escalate over the financial health of the troubled Chinese real-estate firm Evergrande. Bloomberg cites the risk concerning Opaque bond tied to Evergrande while also mentioning China’s readiness to defend the economy from the default risk. "Trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended in...
STOCKS
NBC New York

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Drops 2% Amid Evergrande Trading Halt

Trading in the Hong Kong-listed shares of China Evergrande Group was halted on Monday as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the embattled developer. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced Friday they’ve developed a drug which reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50% in Covid patients. Markets...
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sold off after Evergrande is suspended

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday, rising in China and Australia, but falling sharply in Japan and Hong Kong. At the close on Monday, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was down 326.18 points or 1.13 percent at 28,444.89. In China, the Shanghai Composite advanced 31.88...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

198K+
Followers
220K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy