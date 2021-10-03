Baldwin-Wallace, Mount Union roll | Local college football roundup

• Host Oberlin (0-5) pulled within four points in the second half, but Wooster held on for a 28-24 victory. The Yeomen had two drives in the fourth quarter to potentially take the lead. But one ended in a fumble, and the other was hurt when a holding penalty and a sack left Oberlin with a fourth-and-30, which it wasn’t able to convert. Chris Allen Jr. was 26 of 34 for 272 yards and two touchdowns.