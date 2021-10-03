Barry Ryan, Pop Legend, Dead at 72

Patty Perez, who starred in Jackass 2, is dead at 57. The news comes from her daughter Priscilla who informed TMZ today. Perez passed away in Reno last Friday. She had been seeking treatment for type 1 diabetes and the hospital had admitted her. The actress has had those health issues since birth. Her daughter told the outlet that her mom's kidneys were failing and that played a huge factor in her health's decline. Perez had struggled with weight and health issues surrounding her diabetes for years up until this point. Back in 2006, she got a massive break when Jackass 2 was filming. The actress played herself in a skit called "Magic Trick." In that scene, she made Wee Man (Jason Acuna) disappear by jumping onto him while the smaller actor lay on a bed. Johnny Knoxville actually appears near the end laughing uncontrollably and wondering where his friend went. The cast enjoyed that bit enough to ask her back for Jackass 2.5.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO