CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Barry Ryan, Pop Legend, Dead at 72

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish pop star Barry Ryan died on Tuesday, Sept. 28. His death was announced by his close friend, Yusuf/Cat Stevens on Instagram earlier this week. Ryan, who also performed with his twin brother Paul and was best known for the hit single "Eloise," was 72. Stevens shared a recent photo...

popculture.com

Comments / 30

Related
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Guiding Light’ & ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Michael Tylo Dies at 72

Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72. Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cat Stevens
ComicBook

Jackass Star Patty Perez Dies At 57

Patty Perez, who starred in Jackass 2, is dead at 57. The news comes from her daughter Priscilla who informed TMZ today. Perez passed away in Reno last Friday. She had been seeking treatment for type 1 diabetes and the hospital had admitted her. The actress has had those health issues since birth. Her daughter told the outlet that her mom's kidneys were failing and that played a huge factor in her health's decline. Perez had struggled with weight and health issues surrounding her diabetes for years up until this point. Back in 2006, she got a massive break when Jackass 2 was filming. The actress played herself in a skit called "Magic Trick." In that scene, she made Wee Man (Jason Acuna) disappear by jumping onto him while the smaller actor lay on a bed. Johnny Knoxville actually appears near the end laughing uncontrollably and wondering where his friend went. The cast enjoyed that bit enough to ask her back for Jackass 2.5.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Matt James Apologizes to Rachael Kirkconnell for His TV "Mistake"

Watch: Rachael Kirkconnell Excited for BF Matt James on "DWTS" Matt James is apologizing to Rachael Kirkconnell for getting a bit carried away during his free time. On Sunday, Sept. 12, the former star of The Bachelor posted footage to his Instagram Story that showed him sharing an apparent regret regarding how he's spent his downtime while his girlfriend is enjoying New York Fashion Week festivities on the East Coast.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Barry Ryan obituary

Barry Ryan, who has died aged 72 after complications from a lung disorder, spent the last 40 years of his professional life as a fashion and portrait photographer, working for magazines such as Italian Vogue and David Bailey’s Ritz. But most of his fame derived from his brief, if meteoric, success as a pop star and teen idol in the mid to late 1960s.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Photography#Music Industry#Buddhism#British#German
Popculture

'SNL': Fleetwood Mac Legend Joins Halsey for Surprise Collaboration

The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live may have been largely focused on Kim Kardashian's hosting debut, but musical guest Halsey also brought down the house. The singer even got some help from Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham, who played the guitar during her performance of "Darling." Earlier in the episode, Halsey performed another song, "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God," from their latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'General Hospital' Star Exits Series After 3 Years

General Hospital said goodbye to another member of the cast on Monday. Briana Nicole Henry, who joined the long-running daytime soap opera as Jordan Ashford in September 2018, announced her departure from the series the day after her final episode aired. Henry had nothing but love for her co-stars in her statement Tuesday, adding that she made a personal decision to move on from the show.
TV & VIDEOS
districtchronicles.com

Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, died at the age of 23.

Another day, another Hollywood loss to mourn. Many pioneers and rising stars have left the entertainment industry in recent months. The deaths of public figures have become a painful reality, from Bunny Wailer to TikTok creator Swavy. Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, has unfortunately joined the ranks of our fallen stars.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Comedy Actor Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for roles in movies like House Party and Friday, died this month, TMZ reported. He was 55. The outlet did not report a cause of death, but said Johnson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, before being pronounced dead at a hospital. Born in Compton, California, to a stuntman father, Johnson began acting with his role in the comedy House Party, in which he played E.Z.E. He went on to star in House Party 3, B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, The Players Club, and most prominently, Friday, in which he plays the thief Ezal. Johnson also performed stand-up comedy and starred in music videos for rappers including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Per TMZ, Johnson was rumored to be involved in the upcoming final movie in the Friday series, Last Friday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Prince Jackson & Girlfriend Molly Schirmang Spotted ‘Holding Hands’ On ‘Adorable’ Movie Date

Prince Jackson and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang got very cozy at a movie screening, looking super loved-up as they watched the film together. Prince Jackson, 24, and girlfriend Molly Schirmang, made an appearance at a movie screening on Thursday, Sept. 30, seeing the new short film Something in the Clouds a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Prince’s younger brother, Blanket Jackson, 17, apparently also arrived at the screening, although he came separately from his brother and Molly. HollywoodLife has reached out to Prince’s reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publishing.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Old Yeller’ Child Star Tommy Kirk Dies At 79

Tommy Kirk has been found dead at 79 years old. He was best known as a child star in the film ‘Old Yeller.’. His co-stars confirmed the sad news. It has been reported that Old Yeller child star Tommy Kirk has died at the age of 79. His co-star Beverly Washburn confirmed the news, saying that Kirk passed away at his home in Las Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
thesfnews.com

Mariah Rescued, ‘Sadam’ Kiss On “Young And Restless!”

HOLLYWOOD—I called it, I totally called it the moment that Stitch swooped back in town on the CBS soap “The Young and the Restless.” He was Mariah’s captor and guess what I told you so. I am so happy this story came and went because it was a terrible idea the moment the writers choose to do it. You have this accomplished doctor, kidnap a woman who is pregnant in hopes of him getting closer to Abby of all people? Please make that make sense. I thought he was holding Mariah pregnant because he needed something medically from the baby to save his son’s life.
TV SHOWS
wmar2news

Actor Willie Garson dies at age 57

“Sex and the City” actor Willie Garson has died. His son confirmed the news on Instagram. Nathen Garson wrote, "You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now." Garson's cause of death has not been revealed. In...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Joy Forsyth Pregnant? Former ‘Counting On’ Star Drops Hints

Rumors about Joy Forsyth being pregnant again are flying. The former Counting On star is fueling the rumors with a recent social media post, too. For those who don’t know, Joy and her husband Austin currently have a three-year-old son Gideon and a one-year-old daughter Evelyn, who they call Evy. In between Gideon and Evy, Joy and Austin had a stillborn daughter at 23 weeks gestation and named her Annabell Elise.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy