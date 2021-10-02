CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dad Brings in a Tiny Kitten to Keep His 'Clingy Cat' Company | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Clayton News Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy brings home a tiny kitten and introduces him to his very clingy, anxious cat…💛. Keep up with Toulouse and Tibbs on Instagram: https://thedo.do/the_real_toulouse, https://thedo.do/the_real_tibbs. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok:...

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

Related
lovemeow.com

Cat is Off the Streets with Her 8 Kittens After Living Outside Her Whole Life

After living outside her whole life, a calico cat finally had her eight kittens indoors, away from the streets. Early September, a cat and her three 3-month-old kittens were found wandering outside and brought into Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals for a chance at a better life. While the calico...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Dodo#Kitten#Love Animals#Tiktok
Marin Independent Journal

More reasons to keep your cat svelte

A few weeks ago in this column, I confessed that I’d let my cat Mischief become pretty overweight and wrote about what I’d learned regarding the dangers of letting our pets tip the scales beyond a healthy weight. But I neglected to mention another bad side effect of Mischief’s portliness — his matted fur and, well, not-so-clean derriere. So how does his weight affect his fur and his cleanliness?
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
petpress.net

110+ Best Russian Cat Names With Meanings For Your Cute Kitten

Do you want Russian cat names? Then we have just the right tips for you. Russian is a language that originates from Russia and is spoken by millions of people worldwide. Russian has many dialects which will influence the Russian cat name’s pronunciation over time, but be sure to choose Russian cat names so your furry friend can grow up with a strong Russian identity.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

90+ Vietnamese Cat Names – Unique Name Ideas For Your Kitten

The Vietnamese culture has a lot of influence on the Vietnamese people and Vietnamese cat names are no different. Vietnamese name meanings often draw from Vietnamese mythology, Vietnamese legends, history, folktales or proverbs. The Vietnamese love their cats and they’re not afraid to show it. If you want a new...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Guy Sleeps With Hundreds Of Dogs In -20 Degree Weather | The Dodo Heroes

Watch this guy turn an aggressive dog into a cuddlebug — and sleep in a pile of hundreds of rescue dogs every night ❤️. To help Dejan take care of his rescued dogs, you can support their ongoing care with Vucjak Shelter: https://thedo.do/donatevucjak. Keep up with their rescue work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/vucjak.
ENVIRONMENT
Clayton News Daily

Iliza Schlesinger Cries Happy Tears Meeting New Rescue Dog | The Dodo You Know Me Now Meet My Pet

When stand-up comedian @Iliza Shlesinger lost her beloved dog Blanche, she waited for a sign to adopt again — and then she met Tian Fu. This tiny, scared dog needed a forever home after being rescued from the meat trade, and Iliza cried happy tears knowing she was the one. Tian Fu was terrified of Iliza's husband at first, but now she melts in his lap every day and has the best life ❤️
PETS
iheartcats.com

Blind Cat & His “Seeing-Eye” Mom Adopt Kitten Into Their Furry Family

Sometimes, you can just tell when a pair of cats are best buds or even soul mates. This bond between two cats is beautiful to behold. And the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center in Iowa recently took two cats into their care that proved to be a bonded pair. The bond comes not just because they love each other—because Keller and Anne Sullivan really do—but Keller needs a little help in life as he was born without eyes.
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Lonely Baby Rhino Starts Wrestling With A Goat | The Dodo Odd Couples

Lonely baby rhino meets a very friendly goat and wrestles with him nonstop, they are mischievous best friends. To learn more about Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary, check them out on Instagram: thedo.do/careforwild. You can help Care for Wild care for more rhinos like Swazi by donating to: thedo.do/cfwa. Introducing...
ANIMALS
Kokomo Perspective

Kitten Loves His Mom So Much He Never Wants To Let Go....of Her Chin | The Dodo Soulmates

Kitten who loves to latch onto his mom's chin for comfort grows up and learns to soothe himself in the most adorable way. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site:...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Rescued Baby Zebra Can’t Wait To Reunite With Mom and Dad | The Dodo

People on a safari spotted a baby zebra who was stuck in between two trees. They freed the baby and got to watch her reunite with her parents. Special thanks to @Robert Yoshioka and @Kapama Private Game Reserve for sharing their footage of this rescue!. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love...
ANIMALS
Clayton News Daily

Dog Patiently Waits For His Baby Brother To Grow Up | The Dodo

Dog patiently waits for his baby brother to grow up 💙. You can keep up with Argento and all of his adventures on Instagram: https://thedo.do/argento. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

College Student Decides To Foster A Pregnant Dog Right Before Midterms | The Dodo Foster Diaries

When this college student decided to foster a pregnant dog, she had no idea the newborns would come just hours before an important exam!. Special thanks to Lauren for sharing Kahuna's story, you can check her out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/laurenenge. To learn more about A Wish for Animals at UCLA, you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/awfaucla.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy