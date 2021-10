STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is trying to wrap his mind around these low-scoring games in what once was the wide-open Big 12. The transition has been easier for him because his Cowboys are winning. No. 19 Oklahoma State held No. 21 Baylor to 280 total yards and beat the Bears 24-14 on Saturday in a matchup of Big 12 teams that entered the night unbeaten.