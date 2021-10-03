Swinney gives injury update on Ross

Following No. 25 Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on star wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross could be seen walking to the locker room in the second quarter with an apparent injury, then came out of the locker room after halftime in street clothes. He recorded one reception for 15 yards prior to exiting the game.

Swinney was asked about Ross’ status after the game.

“He got hit in the head,” Swinney said. “Him and Galloway (tight end Braden Galloway) both got hit in the head, so we shut them both down.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks