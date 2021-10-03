CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swinney gives injury update on Ross

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UgpOz_0cFW5UDc00

Following No. 25 Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on star wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross could be seen walking to the locker room in the second quarter with an apparent injury, then came out of the locker room after halftime in street clothes. He recorded one reception for 15 yards prior to exiting the game.

Swinney was asked about Ross’ status after the game.

“He got hit in the head,” Swinney said. “Him and Galloway (tight end Braden Galloway) both got hit in the head, so we shut them both down.”

