Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Lionette dance team's inaugural "Anything over Rice" cook-off

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBHRs_0cFW57FO00

The Lafayette Lionette dance team competed on Saturday, but not for dancing.

Thirty-two teams faced off in their inaugural event at the "Anything over Rice Cook-Off"

Each team member pulling together in hopes of supporting a good cause.

We have our Lionette Booster Club Cook-Off we raising funds for our dance team to go to nationals in Orlando in February. We have over 32 dancer on our Lionette's team and our parents are putting on a cook-off, "Anything Over Rice."

Teams had to supply all ingredients, cooking supplies, fuel, canopies/tents( 12' max), tables, chairs, and electricity.

Music was provided by Nicholas Begnaud.

KATC News

KATC News

