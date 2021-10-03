CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MIKE GINGERICH: How to create a better online brand awareness campaign

By MIKE GINGERICH TECH TALK
Greensburg Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBranding is important if you want your B2B or B2C company to stand out. However, most customers view brand image as a deciding factor when making purchase decisions. As such, standing out may prove difficult, especially in the current marketing realm, where customers are exposed to more than 4000 indirect and direct ads every day. As such, creating a strong brand awareness campaign is crucial for both startups and established businesses.

www.greensburgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Ringier Advertising Partners With Brand Metrics To Deliver Brand Uplift Measurement On Leading Brand Campaigns

Ringier Advertising, the Swiss marketing unit of Ringier AG, a leading, international acting Media Company headquartered in Switzerland, is working with Brand Metrics to support Swiss advertiser campaigns and provide evidence of brand lift on all campaigns. Marketing Technology News: Answerly – Introducing the hottest NFTs on Stellar Blockchain. London,...
BUSINESS
Searchengine Journal

3 Tips for Creating Paid Media Campaigns that Convert

Do you know the most effective elements of your PPC campaigns?. Do you know how to identify opportunities for improvement?. Whether you’re just launching campaigns or a seasoned PPC professional, this webinar will help you invest wisely and win in your market. Register now to learn the critical components of...
MARKETING
Digiday

Case Study: How BDG created a blueprint for revamping its media brands

When Emma Rosenblum joined BDG in 2019 as the editor-in-chief of the lifestyle portfolio, she was instructed to inject some of her old-school editorial know-how into a scale-first, SEO-focused growth strategy that the four brands’ under her purview had grown up with. Now Rosenblum is the chief content officer for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Awareness#Customer Loyalty#Customer Base
entrepreneurstime.com

How to create a better Facebook Ad?

An attractive and engaging Facebook ad is the result of a combination of effective strategies. No advertisement can be declared to be perfect as some ads work better than others due to various reasons. The competition in the Facebook ad market is becoming intense. More and more people are realizing the power of this social media giant and hope to utilize the platform to advertise their products and services.
INTERNET
musicconnection.com

Focusrite Launches “Never Stop Creating” Campaign

Continuing with Focusrite’s celebration of 10-years of their iconic Scarlett range of interfaces in fall 2021, Focusrite has launched its “Never Stop Creating” campaign, which centers around the breadth of creators who use Scarlett to achieve their musical ambitions. With “Never Stop Creating,” Focusrite are celebrating their users and sharing...
ELECTRONICS
ceoworld.biz

Printed Marketing Helps Businesses Increase Brand Awareness, Customer Retention

Over the past year, COVID has forced businesses to alter the way they market their services and themselves. Companies were forced to embrace the digital space as more and more customers spent time surfing the internet and social media while the nation was on lockdown. During that time, business owners leaned on digital marketing efforts to stay relevant and create brand awareness.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Weather Channel

World Mental Health Day: Here’s How Psychologist Divija Bhasin is Creating Mental Health Awareness on Social Media

Earlier this week, the world witnessed something unusual: a global social media blackout, of sorts. On October the 4th, major social networking platforms Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp went ‘down’ for at least six hours, causing chaos and confusion for some, and feelings of uneasiness for others. For many, social media...
MENTAL HEALTH
Greensburg Daily News

Kelly Hawes column: It was a very challenging week for both Facebook and its founder

The Facebook founder already had enemies on both sides of the political aisle. He already had folks blaming his creation for much that is wrong in the world today. And then along came Frances Haugen, the former employee who says she was recruited in 2019 to be the lead product manager on Facebook’s civic misinformation team. She joined the company, she told a Senate subcommittee, because she thought it had the potential “to bring out the best in us.”
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon’s $75 Million Plan to Solve ‘Inequity in Wellbeing’

The Vancouver-based brand’s Centre for Social Impact seeks to “disrupt inequity in wellbeing” through “movement, mindfulness and advocacy.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
KELOLAND TV

How to create better communication with your manager

We’re being joined by Wendy Alexander, a talent scout at POET, who is also a Certified DISC, personality profile coach and trainer. She’s here with some ideas that can ease the tension between you and your boss and make sure he or she is hearing what you want to say by changing your communication style.
JOBS
mediafeed.org

These brands get the most online hate in America

“Don’t give in to hate, Luke. That leads to the dark side.”. You know that quote from the popular Disney-branded Star Wars franchise?. Obi-Wan was onto something. Just look at Disney. We found that more than a third of tweets about Disney were negative towards the brand, yet Disney share prices rose 125% last year, even with its theme parks closed.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

The Shipyard, Mering Merge To Better Engineer 'Brand Love'

Last year marketing agency The Shipyard, based in Columbus, Ohio, acquired independent California ad shop Mering. Now the two firms are being fully merged with refreshed branding. The combined entity will be called The Shipyard, adding a new tagline: “Engineering Brand Love.”. The agency now totals 140 people across four...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy