This South Carolina player celebrated his TD by dropping the ball, did it too early, and blew the TD
Listen, we love a good celly just as much as the next sports fan. We just ask that you’re 100% sure you’ve actually scored first!. Football touchdown cellies are as electric as they come, and players generally plan them out a bit in advance so they know their TD celebration will be memorable. The downside of that? Sometimes you’re so prepared to celebrate the touchdown that you forget to actually…score the touchdown.www.bardown.com
