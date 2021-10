This may sound familiar by now but the Jacksonville Jaguars were off to a relatively solid start in Week 5 but couldn’t close. Again, they showed flashes but things got out of hand and fell behind by a wide margin. They made things interesting in the fourth quarter and attempted a comeback late in the game. However, it was too late, and ultimately lost 37-19 to the Tennesse Titans. This is their fifth loss of the season and 20th consecutive one dating back to last year. Here are some thoughts about the game.

