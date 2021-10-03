CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Public retirees’ pension delays unacceptable

By Editorial
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no coincidence that the No. 1 complaint Mass Retirees President Frank Valeri hears from his new members concerns the lengthy delay in receiving their initial monthly pension check. Valeri, who said the sizable gaps between a retirement date and a payment date put undue financial strain on new beneficiaries,...

