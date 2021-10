As a resident of the 7th District represented by U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, I was not surprised at all at the news that Pressley plans to vote no on the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill without a guarantee that the $3.5 trillion “Green New Deal” social spending bill in the Senate will also pass ( “Ayanna to burn bridge bill without $3.5T social spending,” Boston Herald, Sept. 30).