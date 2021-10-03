CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Bailey: We have animals to thank for mRNA vaccines

By Matthew R. Bailey
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the delight of high school biology teachers everywhere, messenger RNA is having a moment. It’s the technology behind Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccines against COVID-19, the safest and most effective yet developed. These vaccines are the first successful biomedical application of mRNA technology. But they won’t be the last. Moderna,...

Toxic Vax Avenger
7d ago

What happened to the animals!? They all died from antibody dependent enhancement after being challenged with similar viruses after the injection.

knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
Boston Herald

Ask the Vet: Does my fat cat have diabetes?

One of our cats is almost 15 and has recently developed issues that have had her in and out of the ER. We hope you might shed some light on the situation because, while things now seem to be under control, for a while it seemed as if her health was all over the place and we are still confused as to what happened yet relieved that she is stable now. She used to be a heavy cat and had lost at least 6 pounds over three to four months’ time. One day she developed severe lethargy and stopped eating so we were concerned. Of note is that she had also been drinking more water in the previous month. Maybe you know where this leads to. She had been otherwise always healthy and current with check-ups and shots. The ER admitted her and after blood tests and an ultrasound, we were informed that she had moderate to severe pancreatitis and her glucose was elevated. What could have caused the pancreatitis or the possibility of diabetes? They stabilized her quickly and then suddenly the pancreatitis resolved almost immediately, and she came home on insulin for diabetes. After a seizure episode at home returned her to the ER, we adjusted the insulin dose and things are good. Could they have been that confused, and can pancreatitis resolve so quickly? Any information would be appreciated!
PETS
Washington Post

Mandatory vaccination of kids is not a great option. But it’s the best one we have.

We knew this moment would come eventually: Pfizer/BioNTech has applied to the Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. The good news is that many kids will soon be protected against covid-19, along with their families and communities. The bad news is that we’re eventually in for a hell of a fight over whether to mandate those vaccines as a condition of school attendance.
KIDS
ktwb.com

Moderna plans mRNA vaccine factory in Africa

LONDON (Reuters) -Moderna plans to invest about $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year, including its COVID-19 shot, as pressure grows on the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture drugs on the continent. Moderna’s proposed site will also include...
ECONOMY
tctmd.com

Studies Highlight Rarity of Myocarditis With mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

Acute myocarditis is not a frequent complication associated with either of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, and it typically carries minimal short-term clinical consequences, data from large healthcare organizations in the United States and Israel show. Among about 2.4 million adult members of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC) integrated health...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new research has shown that its protective power may diminish faster than Moderna's.
INDUSTRY
geneticliteracyproject.org

We have little relief for poison ivy rashes — but a vaccine is in the works

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. According to some older studies, poison ivy and its cousins poison oak and poison sumac cause 10 percent of lost-time injuries...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
healthday.com

Acute Myocarditis Rare After COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination in Adults

MONDAY, Oct. 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Acute myocarditis is rare in adults who receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, with an incidence of 5.8 cases per 1 million individuals after the second dose, according to a research letter published online Oct. 4 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
skepticalraptor.com

mRNA cancer vaccine – immunotherapy for colorectal cancer

Germany-based BioNTech, the company that developed the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with Pfizer, has announced an mRNA cancer vaccine for colorectal cancer. I hate to get excited about new technologies, but it’s clear that mRNA vaccines could lead to a lot of advances in medicine. Let’s take a look at this...
CANCER

