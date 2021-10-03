Carroll College upends No. 23 College of Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Carroll College football team earned its first road win of the season on Saturday afternoon, defeating College of Idaho 28-21. The Saints had a slow start out of the gate after receiving the opening kick-off. A three-and-out led to a Carroll punt and C of I turned around to March 57 yards in four plays, all of which were Nick Calzaretta hand offs. Calzaretta scored from three yards out to give the Yotes a 7-0 lead.