City preparing convention center for reopening
The city is preparing to reopen the Roswell Convention Center for events this fall, taking on the management of the facility itself rather than contracting with a third party. When city officials first publicly discussed reopening the convention center in May, they said they wanted to wait until hotel occupancy rates had stabilized at about 75%. The convention center is funded by the 5% lodgers’ tax and a convention center fee of $2.50 per hotel room per day, and at 75% generates enough revenue to operate the convention center, City Manager Joe Neeb said in May.www.rdrnews.com
