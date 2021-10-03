CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

M. Night Shyamalan's Main Line childhood home lists for $2.175M

By Kennedy Rose
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Japanese-style home spans 6,000 square feet. Set on 3 acres, the property features both an indoor and outdoor pool, as well as a tennis court.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

This is The End: Montauk mobile home lists for $1.6M

A 625-square-foot trailer home in Montauk is on the market for $1.62 million. That might seem high for a mobile home, but the property in Montauk Shores community has a good chance of selling near that price, according to Dirt. A 595-square-foot unit in the community sold this summer for $1.6 million.
MONTAUK, NY
MySanAntonio

Loaded With Luxury, $12.85M Brambletye Is Maine's Most Expensive Home

Maine's most expensive home is a 265-acre estate known as Brambletye. Located near Greenville, ME, the resortlike spread is on the market for $12.85 million. “We sell a lot of very, very unique properties, and this one checks a whole bunch of boxes,” says the listing agent, John Scribner. Running...
MAINE STATE
bizjournals

Dream Getaway: Home has pool, waterslide and diving board listed at $1.2M

Need a break from Boston? A custom home roughly 1,000 miles away offers an in-ground pool, waterslide, diving board and pool house for $1,199,000. The home is located near Nagawicka Lake and is within walking and biking distance of downtown Delafield, a town in southern Wisconsin. The 4,763-square-foot home, located...
DELAFIELD, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
jerseydigs.com

Livingston Home with 1980s Wall Street Aesthetic Listed for $1.49M

Built in 1967, this custom contemporary home is situated in the Chestnut Hill section of Livingston. Featuring avant-garde architectural delights, this residence will transport you back to an era of extravagance. The foyer sets the mood with the distinctive curved staircase. There are also marble floors, copious light, angular design,...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
bizjournals

Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Retired doctor lists Mercer Island estate for $9.8M

A Northwest contemporary manse on the Southwest side of Mercer Island has hit the market for $9.8 million. Windermere Brokers Karl Lindor and John Kritsonis have the listing,. Dr. Bonnie Witrak, now retired, has lived there for 32 years, and remembers first being drawn to the property because it was more than an acre. Once she went inside, she knew she wanted it.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Bewitching home designed by Disney imagineer lists in California for $2.7M. See inside

A home designed by one of Disney’s most iconic “imagineers” has graced the real estate market in Lake View Terrace, California for $2.7 million. The 2,892-square-foot estate, dubbed Villa di Fontani, was designed by Fred Joerger, the man behind such famous Disneyland attractions such as Sleeping Beauty’s castle and the Matterhorn, Realtor.com reported.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Home#Tennis Court#Japanese
talesbuzz.com

Salt Queen artist Bettina Werner lists NYC home for $2.4M

Milan-born artist Bettina Werner, who is known as the Salt Queen for her work with colorized salt crystals, has relisted her apartment in the Financial District. The home, at 15 Broad St. — known as Downtown by Philippe Starck — is asking $2.39 million. That’s down from her initial ask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
phillychitchat.com

It was A Beautiful Night at The Main Line Wine Gala 2021

Thursday night I attended the Resources for Human Development (RHD) annual Main Line Wine Gala on the beautiful outdoor grounds of Appleford Estate in Villanova, PA. The weather was gorgeous, the grounds were beautiful, it was a perfect setting for the gala. This year’s Main Line Wine Gala will benefit The Center for Creative Works, La Casa, and future RHD initiatives that will impact the communities we serve.
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bravotv.com

See Inside Tracy Tutor's $29.9M Listing Rooted in Emotional Family History

On the September 30 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Tracy Tutor's new listing hit close to home in more ways than one. "Mapleton has been in all of our lives for like 11 years now," she said as she described her sister Kristin's house. "We've done holidays, Christmastime there. I mean we've had birthdays there, just a lot of sweet memories."
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Designer Tony Melillo lists recently renovated Amagansett home for $5.8M

Fashion designer Tony Melillo and husband Lance Miletich have listed their Amagansett beach house for $5.75 million, according to the New York Post. The boxy 1,800-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on less than an acre about 1,000 feet from the shoreline. The couple bought the...
AMAGANSETT, NY
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy